Ford Mustang gets a design package limited to 550 units

Ford has unveiled a new TLD Signature Edition package for the 2026 Mustang EcoBoost. The special edition, which is limited to just 550 units, comes with unique graphics, the GT front fascia and grille, as well as bronze accents. The package is priced at $3,000 and adds a distinctive touch to Ford's performance car.

Design partnership Troy Lee Designs revamps Mustang graphics The TLD Signature Edition package is a result of a collaboration between Ford Design and Troy Lee Designs, the renowned helmet designer. The package features vibrant red, orange, purple, and yellow side graphics that incorporate a running pony badge. The Mustang, which comes only in Shadow Black color, also gets 19-inch Satin Bronze wheels and other bronze accents like the pony badge and nostrils.

Interior A look at the interiors The interior of the TLD Signature Edition package is done up in Carmine Red and features a serialized dashboard badge. The package also includes colorful hood graphics, further enhancing the retro look of this special edition Mustang. Despite not being as thrilling as the RTR package, this new offering provides an affordable way to give your car a stylish visual upgrade.

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