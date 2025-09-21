Fuel options galore! India splits car market into petrol, diesel, CNG

EVs and hybrids might hit 10% mark

Electric vehicles and hybrids are slowly catching on, making up just over 6% of sales right now.

But with new GST reforms coming on September 22, petrol and diesel's grip is expected to loosen a bit. CNG could rise to 21%, while EVs and hybrids together might hit 10%.

Even big launches like Maruti Suzuki's Victoris SUV now come in multiple fuel options—proof that the future is all about choice.