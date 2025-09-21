Next Article
Fuel options galore! India splits car market into petrol, diesel, CNG
Indian carmakers are mixing things up by offering more choices—petrol, CNG, hybrids, and electric vehicles—all thanks to changing fuel rules and rising costs.
So far this year, petrol cars still lead with over half the market share, but CNG and diesel aren't far behind.
EVs and hybrids might hit 10% mark
Electric vehicles and hybrids are slowly catching on, making up just over 6% of sales right now.
But with new GST reforms coming on September 22, petrol and diesel's grip is expected to loosen a bit. CNG could rise to 21%, while EVs and hybrids together might hit 10%.
Even big launches like Maruti Suzuki's Victoris SUV now come in multiple fuel options—proof that the future is all about choice.