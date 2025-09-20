Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman to retain their combustion engines

Porsche has announced a major shift in its electric strategy, confirming that the next-generation 718 Boxster and Cayman will have combustion engine options for their "top" versions. The move comes as part of a broader plan to revamp the Cayenne and Panamera combustion engine and plug-in hybrid models, ensuring they remain relevant "well into the 2030s," according to CEO Oliver Blume.

Strategic shift Porsche will take a €1.8 billion hit by halting the development of the SSP 61 'Sport' version of Volkswagen Group's platform. The move was originally intended to support the K1 large SUV, as well as electric successors for Panamera and Taycan models. Blume said this decision comes in light of a "clear drop in demand for exclusive battery-electric cars."

Model update K1 model will now be launched with combustion engine The K1 model, which Porsche describes as a 'D-SUV,' will now be launched with combustion-engine and plug-in hybrid variants. However, the company hasn't given a specific date for this launch. The decision comes after a significant drop in demand for luxury goods in China and the US's decision to impose higher tariffs on imported cars.