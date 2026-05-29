India's EV penetration hits 7% amid rising fuel costs
What's the story
Electric vehicles (EVs) have captured a share of nearly 7% in India's passenger vehicle market. The surge comes as fuel prices continue to rise and consumer acceptance of battery-powered cars grows. In May, electric four-wheeler sales hit an impressive 21,953 units out of total passenger vehicle sales at 317,354 units. This translates into an EV penetration rate of 6.9%, a significant jump from January's figure of just 4.1%.
Market trends
Rising fuel costs and consumer shift toward EVs
The latest surge in EV sales comes as consumers are increasingly worried about rising fuel costs. Oil marketing companies have increased the price of fuel by over 8% or ₹8 in the last two weeks. The Indian crude basket has remained above $100 for three consecutive months in May. This trend is not just limited to cars, but also extends to electric two-wheelers, which accounted for 8.9% of motorcycle and scooter sales in May, up from January's 6.7%.
Consumer shift
Significant jump in EV penetration
The data shows a clear shift toward electric mobility among consumers. EV penetration in passenger vehicles has jumped by nearly 3 percentage points in the last four months, indicating that rising fuel costs are increasingly influencing vehicle purchase decisions. Despite still accounting for less than one-tenth of car sales, the rapid rise since early 2026 indicates a faster transition than overall vehicle demand growth.