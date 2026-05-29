India's EV penetration hits 7% amid rising fuel costs

Market trends

Rising fuel costs and consumer shift toward EVs

The latest surge in EV sales comes as consumers are increasingly worried about rising fuel costs. Oil marketing companies have increased the price of fuel by over 8% or ₹8 in the last two weeks. The Indian crude basket has remained above $100 for three consecutive months in May. This trend is not just limited to cars, but also extends to electric two-wheelers, which accounted for 8.9% of motorcycle and scooter sales in May, up from January's 6.7%.