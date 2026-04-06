GM's revolutionary EV from 3 decades back is being restored

The only privately owned EV1, a revolutionary electric vehicle (EV) from General Motors (GM) , is being restored with the automaker's assistance. The car, which was auctioned off as an abandoned vehicle, has now become a significant part of GM's history. The restoration process began when a green 1997 model was discovered in a junkyard late last year and auctioned off for an impressive $104,000.

Collaboration A look at the restoration process The high bid for the abandoned EV1 caught the attention of GM. The automaker opened its archives and provided assistance by supplying hard-to-find spare parts, including a replacement windshield. Billy Caruso, an Apple employee and owner of several early EVs, has teamed up with mechanic and YouTuber Jared Pink for this ambitious project.

OEM assistance Restoration made easier with GM's assistance GM's support has made the restoration process much easier. The car, which suffered water damage from being left outside, will take a lot of work to get back on the road. But with replacement parts, original schematics, and know-how from GM's engineers all helping out, it looks like this unique piece of automotive history will soon be restored to its former glory.

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