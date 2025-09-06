GST rate cut anticipation leads to car sales slowdown

Companies are already slashing prices on some models

Dealers are concerned they could lose up to ₹2,500 crore because of the upcoming removal of GST cess—especially tough during festival seasons like Ganesh Chaturthi and Onam.

While customers are interested, most are waiting for official price cuts before buying.

To get things moving again, companies like Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra have already slashed prices by over ₹1 lakh on some models, with BMW India dropping prices by as much as ₹9 lakh after the GST Council's decision to lower rates and remove the cess.