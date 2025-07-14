Next Article
Hero MotoCorp's Vida brand to launch in UK, Europe
Hero MotoCorp, India's largest two-wheeler manufacturer, is rolling into Europe with its electric Vida Z motorcycle, set to launch in the second half of 2025.
The company says it wants to create bikes that really fit what European riders are looking for.
Hero MotoCorp is teaming up with local distributors
To make this happen, Hero is teaming up with local distributors across Italy, Spain, France, and the UK.
Already active in 48 countries, they're now aiming even higher—with plans to launch 10 new electric models by FY2026 (six under Vida and four with Zero Motorcycles) as part of their push into the global EV scene.