BMW M2 to receive street-legal track package
BMW's next-gen M2 will soon offer a street-legal Track Package, teased with bold looks like a big rear wing and subtle front tweaks.
Under the hood, you'll still get the punchy 473hp 3.0-liter twin-turbo engine from the standard M2—so it's all about sharper handling, not just more speed.
BMW aims to enhance the next-gen M2's performance
The Track Package is expected to bring upgraded suspension, better brakes, and improved aerodynamics—possibly borrowing cool bits like two-tone wheels from the high-powered M2 CS (which bumps power up to 523hp).
The regular M2 starts at around $69,375; if you want all-out performance without losing daily driveability, this package aims to hit that sweet spot between price and track fun.