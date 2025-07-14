BMW M2 to receive street-legal track package

BMW aims to enhance the next-gen M2's performance

The Track Package is expected to bring upgraded suspension, better brakes, and improved aerodynamics—possibly borrowing cool bits like two-tone wheels from the high-powered M2 CS (which bumps power up to 523hp).

The regular M2 starts at around $69,375; if you want all-out performance without losing daily driveability, this package aims to hit that sweet spot between price and track fun.