LiveWire unveils 2 lightweight electric motorcycles
LiveWire, Harley-Davidson's electric brand, just revealed two lightweight e-motorcycle prototypes at Milwaukee's Homecoming festival.
Designed for urban riders and beginners, these bikes hit up to 85km/h, go as far as 161km on a charge, and zip from 0-97km/h in just three seconds.
The coolest part? You get dual swappable batteries—so you can keep riding without long charging breaks.
Practical features for fun rides
Both models feature a sturdy trellis frame, low 30-inch seat height for easy handling, and compact 12-inch tires: Mitas MC19s for the street version and Shinko Mobbers for the trail.
They come with Kymco brakes and LED lights as standard, making them practical but still fun.
Are these on your wishlist?
With an expected price tag below $10,000, LiveWire is clearly aiming to win over younger riders looking for affordable electric options—especially in a market where brands like Zero already have loyal fans.
If you want something fresh that fits your budget (and your city life), these could be worth a look.