LiveWire unveils 2 lightweight electric motorcycles

Both models feature a sturdy trellis frame, low 30-inch seat height for easy handling, and compact 12-inch tires: Mitas MC19s for the street version and Shinko Mobbers for the trail. They come with Kymco brakes and LED lights as standard, making them practical but still fun.

With an expected price tag below $10,000, LiveWire is clearly aiming to win over younger riders looking for affordable electric options—especially in a market where brands like Zero already have loyal fans.

If you want something fresh that fits your budget (and your city life), these could be worth a look.