Tesla officially launches in India

Two variants with different ranges and power outputs

You'll get two choices: Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) with up to 541km range, or Long Range All-Wheel Drive (AWD) with 526km range.

The RWD packs 195hp; the AWD bumps it up to 383hp.

Both feature LED lights, a huge 15.4-inch touchscreen up front, plus an extra display for rear passengers.