Tesla officially launches in India
Tesla's first showroom opens in Mumbai in mid-July 2025, and the Model Y electric SUV is leading the charge.
This much-awaited EV will be imported from China and has already been sighted in Mumbai.
Two variants with different ranges and power outputs
You'll get two choices: Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) with up to 541km range, or Long Range All-Wheel Drive (AWD) with 526km range.
The RWD packs 195hp; the AWD bumps it up to 383hp.
Both feature LED lights, a huge 15.4-inch touchscreen up front, plus an extra display for rear passengers.
Pricing and future plans
Expect prices between ₹49 lakh and ₹75 lakh (thanks to import duties).
Tesla is exploring local assembly to make future models more affordable and plans to roll out charging stations in major cities soon.