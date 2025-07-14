Tesla unveils new software updates including Grok and Light Sync Auto Jul 14, 2025

Tesla just dropped its 2025.26 software update (July 12), bringing some fun upgrades for US drivers with AMD Ryzen screens.

The big news? Grok—the in-car AI chatbot from X—now lives in your Tesla.

You can chat with it using the touchscreen, but don't expect it to handle driving stuff like navigation or AC.