Tesla unveils new software updates including Grok and Light Sync
Tesla just dropped its 2025.26 software update (July 12), bringing some fun upgrades for US drivers with AMD Ryzen screens.
The big news? Grok—the in-car AI chatbot from X—now lives in your Tesla.
You can chat with it using the touchscreen, but don't expect it to handle driving stuff like navigation or AC.
What's new in the 2025.26 software update?
The new Light Sync feature lets your car's interior lights match the colors of your music and album art—a neat touch for Model 3, Model Y, 2026 Model S/X, and Cybertruck owners.
You also get more control over audio presets, a Dashcam Viewer that lets you zoom and change playback speed, plus a grid view for Cybertruck footage.
Update also brings a friendlier onboarding guide
First-time owners of left-hand drive Model 3/Y get a friendlier Onboarding Guide to help them learn the ropes.
Charging info is now more detailed too—you'll see things like valet services, entry codes, restroom locations, and floor levels at charging spots.
All these features come free with the update.