Lamborghini teases rear-wheel-drive Temerario hybrid
Lamborghini's CTO just teased that the hybrid supercar Temerario could get a rear-wheel-drive option—big news from the Goodwood Festival of Speed today.
While Lamborghini usually sticks to all-wheel drive to stand out from brands like Ferrari, they've been warming up to rear-wheel-drive lately (think Huracan), so the Temerario could be next in line for this shift.
How the rear-wheel-drive setup would work
The current Temerario packs an all-wheel-drive hybrid setup with a twin-turbo V8 and several electric motors, putting out a hefty 920hp.
If they go rear-wheel drive, expect things to get simpler: no front motors, but still plenty of power thanks to the V8 and one electric motor at the back.
Mohr mentioned Porsche 911's hybrid as inspiration for how this could work.
For racing fans: while there's now a non-hybrid GT3 race car version (unveiled at Goodwood too), don't expect regular non-hybrid Temerarios anytime soon—emissions rules are keeping those off public roads.