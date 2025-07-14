Lamborghini teases rear-wheel-drive Temerario hybrid

How the rear-wheel-drive setup would work

The current Temerario packs an all-wheel-drive hybrid setup with a twin-turbo V8 and several electric motors, putting out a hefty 920hp.

If they go rear-wheel drive, expect things to get simpler: no front motors, but still plenty of power thanks to the V8 and one electric motor at the back.

Mohr mentioned Porsche 911's hybrid as inspiration for how this could work.

For racing fans: while there's now a non-hybrid GT3 race car version (unveiled at Goodwood too), don't expect regular non-hybrid Temerarios anytime soon—emissions rules are keeping those off public roads.