Hero MotoCorp targets European expansion in FY2026 Jul 14, 2025

Hero MotoCorp, a leading two-wheeler maker, is finally heading to Europe.

Starting Q2 of FY2025-26, you'll see their bikes and scooters rolling out in Germany, France, Spain, and the UK.

Until now, they've mostly focused on Asia, Africa, and Latin America—but this move is all about going global.