Hero MotoCorp targets European expansion in FY2026
Hero MotoCorp, a leading two-wheeler maker, is finally heading to Europe.
Starting Q2 of FY2025-26, you'll see their bikes and scooters rolling out in Germany, France, Spain, and the UK.
Until now, they've mostly focused on Asia, Africa, and Latin America—but this move is all about going global.
What to expect from Hero's European portfolio?
First up: the VIDA Z electric scooter—Hero's answer to Europe's love for clean rides.
After that, expect some high-powered premium motorcycles with traditional engines.
The company says it's all about bringing quality tech and a solid customer experience to new riders.
Expanding into Europe will help Hero diversify its market
Hero just saw a huge 43% jump in international sales last year—mostly from South Asia and Latin America.
Expanding into Europe isn't just about growth; it's also a strategic move for Hero to diversify its market presence beyond India.