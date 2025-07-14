Huawei unveils revolutionary EV battery

The magic is in the battery's design: Huawei added nitrogen to sulfide electrolytes, which helps keep the battery stable and safe over time. This tweak tackles issues that have held back similar batteries before, like quick wear-and-tear and safety risks.

These batteries still have a long way to go

If Huawei can pull this off outside the lab, it could shake up the electric car world—possibly outpacing big names like Toyota and Samsung SDI, who are still years away from launching their own versions.

But for now, high costs and lack of charging infrastructure mean it'll be a while before you see these batteries on the road.