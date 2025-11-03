Honda Elevate gets rugged ADV edition: Check top features Auto Nov 03, 2025

Honda just dropped the Elevate ADV Edition in India—think of it as their city SUV with a cool, rugged twist.

It stands out with a bold black-and-orange look, including an eye-catching grille, blacked-out mirrors and handles, and roof rails for that adventure vibe.

Inside, you get matching orange stitching and ADV logos to keep the theme going.