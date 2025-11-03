Honda Elevate gets rugged ADV edition: Check top features
Honda just dropped the Elevate ADV Edition in India—think of it as their city SUV with a cool, rugged twist.
It stands out with a bold black-and-orange look, including an eye-catching grille, blacked-out mirrors and handles, and roof rails for that adventure vibe.
Inside, you get matching orange stitching and ADV logos to keep the theme going.
The dashboard features a subtle backlit terrain pattern for extra style points.
Under the hood is Honda's familiar 1.5L i-VTEC petrol engine with manual or CVT auto options.
Prices start at ₹15.29 lakh (manual) and ₹16.66 lakh (CVT).
You also get Honda SENSING tech—think advanced driver assists—and six airbags for safety.
It's set to take on popular SUVs like the Creta, Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, MG Astor, and more.