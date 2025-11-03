This stylish car by 'Hot-Wheels' maker is now on display

The Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan is now home to a piece of automotive history: the original 1967 Dodge Deora. This unique vehicle was designed by Harry Bentley Bradley, the creative mind behind the first-ever Hot Wheels models. The Deora was one of the first 16 die-cast models released in 1968 and has since become an iconic representation of Southern California's hot-rodding culture.

Design legacy The original Dodge Deora The 1967 Dodge Deora is a heavily modified Dodge A100 pickup truck, featuring all the sheet metal trickery of its time. It has been chopped, sectioned, channeled, and painted in a stunning gold color. The most unique feature of this vehicle is its entry method: by lifting up the windshield and stepping through the front-mounted door. Last year, it was added to the National Historic Vehicle Register alongside iconic vehicles like DMC DeLorean Time Machine from Back to the Future and Tucker 48 prototype.

Career transition How the Deora came to life The story of the Dodge Deora is also the story of its designer, Bradley. After six months at General Motors (GM), Bradley was caught designing hot-rods under a pseudonym. He was commissioned by the Alexander brothers to design the Deora for their company. The truck debuted at the 1967 Detroit Autorama and became an instant hit on the show circuit.

Cultural influence The Deora kickstarted the Hot Wheels phenomenon The success of the Dodge Deora at the Detroit Autorama led to Bradley becoming Mattel's lead designer for their new product, Hot Wheels. Out of 16 original designs launched in 1968, 15 were by Bradley and included the Dodge Deora. The truck was also made into a popular plastic model kit but gained widespread popularity as a 1:64 scale model among Hot Wheels enthusiasts.