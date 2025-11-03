Jaguar's 1st electric grand tourer delayed to 2026
Jaguar's big debut for its first four-door electric grand tourer is now set for 2026, thanks to a cyberattack that hit its UK plants and IT systems in August.
This delay slows down Jaguar's plans to go fully electric, but the company is still aiming high with this model—ready to take on rivals like the Audi e-tron GT and Porsche Taycan.
EV GT will have dual-motor setup and support fast charging
The 2026 four-door electric grand tourer packs a dual-motor setup with up to 692km of range. There's even talk of a wild tri-motor version.
Fast charging is supported up to 350 kW.
Inside, expect digital panoramic displays, luxe materials, and smart driver assists—basically tech and comfort all the way.
Jag could be a stylish alternative to the Porsche Taycan
If you're into luxury EVs or just want something different from Porsche, this Jag could be appealing—especially if you value style and the perception of British flair alongside serious performance.