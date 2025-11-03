Jaguar's 1st electric grand tourer delayed to 2026 Auto Nov 03, 2025

Jaguar's big debut for its first four-door electric grand tourer is now set for 2026, thanks to a cyberattack that hit its UK plants and IT systems in August.

This delay slows down Jaguar's plans to go fully electric, but the company is still aiming high with this model—ready to take on rivals like the Audi e-tron GT and Porsche Taycan.