Bajaj Auto reports 8% rise in October sales

Exports jumped by 16%, giving Bajaj a major boost, while domestic sales crept up by 3%. Two-wheelers did especially well both at home and abroad.

Chetak electric scooter made a big comeback

Chetak sales soared an impressive 10% compared to last year, letting Bajaj edge past rivals like TVS Motor and Ola Electric in the EV game.

Despite these wins, the company's stock slipped just a bit on November 3—but overall, Bajaj is showing it can lead both classic rides and new-age electrics as things keep shifting.