Next Article
Bajaj Auto reports 8% rise in October sales
Auto
Bajaj Auto just had a solid October—selling over 5.18 lakh vehicles, up 8% from last year.
The real highlight? The Chetak electric scooter made a big comeback, helping Bajaj reclaim the top spot in India's electric two-wheeler race with nearly 30,000 units sold.
Exports jumped by 16%
Exports jumped by 16%, giving Bajaj a major boost, while domestic sales crept up by 3%.
Two-wheelers did especially well both at home and abroad.
Chetak electric scooter made a big comeback
Chetak sales soared an impressive 10% compared to last year, letting Bajaj edge past rivals like TVS Motor and Ola Electric in the EV game.
Despite these wins, the company's stock slipped just a bit on November 3—but overall, Bajaj is showing it can lead both classic rides and new-age electrics as things keep shifting.