Honda sells over 3,000 units of Amaze in October

Honda just had a great October—its domestic sales shot up 15.3% year-on-year after Honda slashed prices, thanks to the new GST 2.0 reforms, with the Amaze being a primary driver of this growth. The timing was perfect too, landing right before the festive season rush.

Prices start at ₹6.98 lakh The Amaze now starts at ₹6.98 lakh and tops out at ₹10 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), with price cuts ranging from ₹65,100 to ₹1.2 lakh depending on the variant.

It runs on a 1.2-liter petrol engine (manual or CVT auto), so it's practical for city drives.

The sedan comes with Honda Sensing ADAS tech It's currently the only sedan in its segment offering Honda Sensing ADAS safety tech below ₹10 lakh.

You also get an eight-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, semi-digital cluster, wireless charging, six speakers, auto climate control, and even a PM 2.5 air purifier.