Honda sells over 3,000 units of Amaze in October
Honda just had a great October—its domestic sales shot up 15.3% year-on-year after Honda slashed prices, thanks to the new GST 2.0 reforms, with the Amaze being a primary driver of this growth.
The timing was perfect too, landing right before the festive season rush.
Prices start at ₹6.98 lakh
The Amaze now starts at ₹6.98 lakh and tops out at ₹10 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), with price cuts ranging from ₹65,100 to ₹1.2 lakh depending on the variant.
It runs on a 1.2-liter petrol engine (manual or CVT auto), so it's practical for city drives.
The sedan comes with Honda Sensing ADAS tech
It's currently the only sedan in its segment offering Honda Sensing ADAS safety tech below ₹10 lakh.
You also get an eight-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, semi-digital cluster, wireless charging, six speakers, auto climate control, and even a PM 2.5 air purifier.
GST 2.0 helped Honda slash prices and add features
GST 2.0 replaced higher taxes with a flat 18% GST for small petrol cars like the Amaze, letting Honda cut prices by up to ₹1.2 lakh and pack in more features—just in time for buyers looking for value this festive season.