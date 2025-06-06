Honda's iconic Civic Type R bows out with special edition
What's the story
Honda has announced that it will discontinue the Civic Type R in Europe after a 28-year run.
The decision comes as part of the automaker's response to changing industry standards and regulations.
To commemorate the journey, Honda has announced 40 special editions of the Civic Type R.
These limited-edition models come with unique badging and a special Championship White color scheme.
Special features
The Ultimate Edition gets carbon fiber accents
The Civic Type R Ultimate Edition features a black-painted roof and carbon fiber accents, including on the rear wing.
It also has a Type R logo projector that lights up when you open the driver's side door.
Inside, there are more carbon fiber details and ambient lighting for the door lining and footwell.
Specs and cost
Powered by a 324hp, 2.0-liter turbocharged engine
The Civic Type R Ultimate Edition is powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine, delivering 324hp.
The front-wheel drive car comes with a six-speed manual transmission and can accelerate from 0-100km/h in just 5.4 seconds.
While Honda hasn't revealed the pricing details yet, the standard Civic Type R model starts at around £51,905 in the UK, or approximately $70,500.
Regulatory challenges
Discontinuation of Civic Type R in Europe
Hannah Swift, a Honda executive, said the decision to discontinue the Civic Type R in Europe is due to changing industry standards and regulations.
She said, "The industry is changing, and our model range is having to evolve with it in accordance with European legislation."
This move highlights how stricter emissions regulations are impacting automakers' vehicle offerings across different markets.