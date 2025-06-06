Volkswagen teams up with OPPO for smarter connected cars
What's the story
Volkswagen has signed a global patent licensing agreement with Chinese smartphone giant OPPO.
The deal will see OPPO's cellular standard-essential patents portfolio, including 5G technology, licensed to Volkswagen.
The collaboration aims at improving user experiences in Volkswagen's connected vehicle offerings across its global product lineup.
This is the first time OPPO has entered into a bilateral patent licensing agreement with a leading car company.
Strategic partnership
Statements from the companies
Vincent Lin, Head of Patent Licensing at OPPO, expressed his delight over the collaboration with Volkswagen.
He emphasized that this partnership is a testament to OPPO's leadership in cellular technology innovation and its dedication toward building a long-term, healthy intellectual property ecosystem.
Robin Cefai, Chief IP Licensing Officer at Volkswagen also praised the agreement as an example of efficient and respectful collaboration in licensing Standard Essential Patents (SEPs).
Patent portfolio
OPPO's 5G SEPs are used in over 40 countries
OPPO's 5G SEPs are already being used in over 40 countries and regions worldwide.
According to LexisNexis IPlytics, a leading patent analytics platform, OPPO was ranked eighth globally in overall 5G patent strength in January 2025.
As of March 2025, the company had filed over 1,13,000 patent applications and held more than 62,000 granted patents globally.