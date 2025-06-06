Koenigsegg Regera: 5 fascinating facts about the Swedish hypercar
What's the story
The Regera is a limited-production hypercar from Swedish automaker Koenigsegg.
It has gained a cult following in the automotive world for its advanced technology, blistering performance, and opulent features.
The name "Regera" comes from the Swedish word meaning "to reign" or "to rule," perfectly encapsulating its place in the hypercar hierarchy.
Here are some fascinating facts about this incredible machine.
Acceleration feat
Record-breaking acceleration
The Koenigsegg Regera isn't just fast; it's in a league of its own when it comes to acceleration.
In September 2021, the hypercar set a world record for the fastest time to go from 0-400km/h and back to zero. It achieved this in just 31.49 seconds, highlighting its incredible acceleration and braking capabilities.
The car is powered by a twin-turbocharged 5.0-liter V8 engine and three electric motors producing over 1,500hp and 2,000Nm of torque combined.
Transmission technology
Direct drive transmission replaces traditional gearbox
One of the most distinctive features of the Regera is its innovative Direct Drive transmission.
Unlike traditional gearboxes, it doesn't have gears. Instead, it uses a hydraulic coupling to connect the engine and electric motors directly to the rear wheels, resulting in a seamless and instantaneous power delivery.
This unique system plays a key role in achieving Regera's incredible performance capabilities.
Charging innovation
Rapid charging system for the hybrid powertrain
The Koenigsegg Regera also comes with an extraordinary rapid charging system, a major leap in electric and hybrid technology.
The car's battery pack can be charged to 80% in just 22 minutes with a high-powered DC fast charger, thanks to an 800V electrical system.
This cutting-edge tech optimizes power transfer efficiency for quick and efficient charging, making it a game-changer in the world of electric and hybrid performance cars.
Special features
Other notable features of the Regera
The Koenigsegg Regera also comes with a unique Autoskin system that automates the opening and closing of its doors and hoods.
It also has a carbon fiber monocoque chassis for lightweight strength, safety, and durability.
For audiophiles, there's a bespoke sound system developed by Koenigsegg itself to provide top-tier sound quality.
However, owning one of these hypercars is a privilege reserved for a select few as only 80 units have been produced in total.