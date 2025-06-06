Top 5 concept supercars that captivated but never launched
What's the story
Concept cars are the stuff of dreams, often showcasing futuristic designs and cutting-edge technology.
These vehicles are usually created to highlight innovative features or bold designs, pushing the boundaries of what we expect from the automotive world.
However, turning these concepts into real production models is not always feasible due to factors like cost, engineering challenges, and market demand.
Here are five such concept supercars that never made it into production.
Dream car
BMW Nazca M12
The BMW Nazca Project, a mid-engine concept car designed by Fabrizio Giugiaro in 1991, was internally known as the M12.
It was considered a worthy successor to the M1, BMW's first mid-engine supercar launched in 1978.
The project showcased impressive design and performance but never made it to production due to the limited sales success of its predecessor.
Performance powerhouse
Ford GT90
The Ford GT90 concept was a stunning tribute to the iconic GT40 racecars of the 1960s.
Its design blended sleek curves with sharp lines, but it was the 5.9-liter quad-turbo V12 engine that truly set it apart.
The powerhouse engine was supposed to make the GT90 the most powerful car of its era, pushing performance and design limits like never before.
Futuristic tribute
Jaguar C-X75
The 2010 Jaguar C-X75 concept was a futuristic, mid-engine supercar that paid homage to the brand's rich motorsport history and legendary models like the XJ13 and XJ220.
It was unveiled as part of Jaguar's 75th anniversary celebrations.
Despite its potential, this iconic British supercar of the decade never made it into production due to high development costs and changing market conditions.
Modern classic
Lamborghini Miura Concept
The 2006 Lamborghini Miura Concept celebrated the 40th anniversary of the iconic Miura, blending its classic curves with modern design elements from the Murcielago.
This unique supercar combined heritage with innovation, drawing admiration from fans as well as critics.
It remains one of the most memorable concept cars ever created despite never making it to production.
Virtual vision
Mercedes-Benz AMG Vision Gran Turismo
Revealed in 2013, the Mercedes-Benz AMG Vision Gran Turismo is a revolutionary concept car that represents the future of supercar design.
Created for the Gran Turismo 6 video game, this virtual masterpiece combines advanced technology with stunning looks.
With its sleek, aerodynamic shape and innovative powertrain, it redefines automotive design and offers an exciting preview of future high-performance cars.