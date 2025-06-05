What's the story

Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched the updated 2025 V-Strom 800DE in India.

The adventure tourer is now compliant with OBD-2B emission norms and comes in new color options.

The bike is priced at ₹10.3 lakh (ex-showroom) and can be purchased from Suzuki's big bike dealerships across the country.

Let's take a closer look at its features and specifications.