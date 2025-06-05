2025 Suzuki V-Strom 800DE launched in India at ₹10.3L
Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched the updated 2025 V-Strom 800DE in India.
The adventure tourer is now compliant with OBD-2B emission norms and comes in new color options.
The bike is priced at ₹10.3 lakh (ex-showroom) and can be purchased from Suzuki's big bike dealerships across the country.
Let's take a closer look at its features and specifications.
Design update
New color options for the adventure tourer
The 2025 V-Strom 800DE is now available in a new color scheme, Pearl Tech White with blue spoked rims.
The existing color options, Champion Yellow No.2 with black body panels and blue-spoke rims for a bold contrast, and Glass Sparkle Black with sharp gray and red graphics paired with black rims, are also available.
Deepak Mutreja, VP of Sales & Marketing at Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd., said these updates offer more choice while adhering to evolving government norms.
Technical specifications
Powering the V-Strom 800DE is a parallel-twin engine
The heart of the V-Strom 800DE is a 776cc parallel-twin DOHC engine that delivers smooth, tractable performance with a distinctive V-twin-like rumble.
The bike features a rigid steel frame for highway stability and agile handling.
Its tall ground clearance, 220mm (the highest in the V-Strom family), long wheelbase, and wide handlebars offer enhanced control on rough terrains.
Off-road capabilities
The bike gets advanced rider aids and robust suspension
The suspension setup of the bike includes Hitachi Astemo (Showa) 220mm long-travel inverted front forks and a hand-adjustable rear mono-shock.
It also features a 21-inch front aluminum wheel and Dunlop TRAILMAX MIXTOUR adventure tires for improved off-road capabilities.
The bike comes with advanced rider aids such as Suzuki Intelligent Ride System, Suzuki Drive Mode Selector, with three riding modes, Traction Control System with a special Gravel mode.
It also includes a bi-directional quick shift system for smooth gear shift.