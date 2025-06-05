World's top fastest cars, ranked by speed
What's the story
When it comes to pushing the limits of speed, today's automakers are in a relentless race to outdo one another—on paper, on track, and on the road.
From cutting-edge aerodynamics to near-rocket propulsion systems, the world's fastest production cars are more than just machines; they're symbols of engineering ambition.
As of June 2025, a select few hypercars have claimed spots at the top of the speed charts for their redefining performance.
Top contender
Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut - 482km/h
The Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut is powered by a 5.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine, which churns out an impressive 1,600hp at 8,500rpm and peak torque of 1,500Nm at 5,100rpm.
The car can go from zero to 100km/h in just 2.6 seconds. Its top speed is claimed to be an astonishing 482km/h.
Speed machine
SSC Tuatara - 474.8km/h
The SSC Tuatara is powered by a 5.9-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine, delivering an astounding 1,750hp and peak torque of 1,792Nm at a redline of 8,800rpm.
The hypercar can sprint from zero to 100km/h in just 2.5 seconds and has a top speed of 474.8km/h.
This makes it one of the fastest production cars on the market today.
Hybrid marvel
Bugatti Tourbillon - 445km/h
The Bugatti Tourbillon is a unique combination of an 8.3-liter naturally aspirated V16 engine and electric motors, producing a whopping 1,775hp.
It takes just two seconds to accelerate from zero to 100km/h.
However, its top speed is limited to 380km/h but with the 'speed key' activated, it can reach up to an incredible 445km/h.
Powerhouse
Hennessey Venom F5 - 437km/h
The Hennessey Venom F5 is powered by a 6.6-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine, which produces an incredible 1,817hp at 8,000rpm and peak torque of 1,617Nm at 5,000rpm.
The car can go from zero to 100km/h in mere 2.6 seconds and has a top speed of an impressive 437km/h.
Electric marvel
Rimac Nevera - 412km/h
The Rimac Nevera is a fully electric hypercar with four independent electric motors, producing an incredible 1,914hp and peak torque of 2,359Nm.
It can do 0-100km/h dash in just 1.97 seconds and has a top speed of 412km/h.
This makes it one of the fastest production cars on the market today and a testament to the potential of electric vehicles in high-performance applications.
Hybrid beast
Aston Martin Valkyrie -402km/h
The Aston Martin Valkyrie is a hybrid car with a 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine and an electric motor, producing a combined output of 1,160hp.
It accelerates from zero to 100km/h in 2.5 seconds and has a top speed of an impressive 402km/h.