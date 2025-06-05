What's the story

Volvo, the Swedish automaker known for its safety innovations, has unveiled a revolutionary "multi-adaptive safety belt."

The new seatbelt technology uses real-time data from vehicle sensors to provide enhanced protection for passengers.

The development comes as part of Volvo's continued efforts to improve automotive safety standards and leverage modern technology in their vehicles.

The new multi-adaptive safety belt will make its debut in the Volvo EX60, a mid-sized electric SUV set to launch next year.