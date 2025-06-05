5 affordable motorcycles in India with advanced bi-directional quickshifters
Once a feature exclusive to high-end, track-focused machines, bi-directional quickshifters have now become more common across different bike categories.
A bi-directional quickshifter lets riders shift both up and down without using the clutch or easing off the throttle.
It automates the clutch disengagement and gear change in both directions, delivering quicker and smoother gear transitions.
Here are five of the most affordable motorcycles in India that come with this advanced feature.
KTM models
KTM 250 Duke: At ₹2.30 lakh
From adventure to naked bikes, the bi-directional quickshifter is slowly becoming a standard offering. The KTM 250 Duke is the most affordable bike on this list.
Priced at ₹2.30 lakh, it comes with segment-first features such as a TFT dashboard, ride-by-wire, and a bi-directional quickshifter. These features were introduced with its latest-generation update.
The KTM 250 Adventure is another model with a bi-directional quickshifter. Priced at ₹2.40 lakh, the model offers an impressive off-road capability.
TVS's offering
TVS Apache RTR 310: At ₹2.47 lakh
The TVS Apache RTR 310 is a naked version of the Apache RR 310.
While it misses out on a bi-directional quickshifter in its base model, you can get the feature for an additional ₹17,000.
The TVS Apache RR 310 is yet another feature-loaded faired motorcycle.
Similar to RTR 310, its base variant doesn't come with a bi-directional quickshifter, but you can get the feature for extra ₹17,000.
KTM's road-focused bike
KTM 390 Adventure X: At ₹2.60 lakh
The KTM 390 Adventure X is a more affordable and road-biased alternative to the spoke-wheel model.
It misses out on features like cruise control, traction control, and the six-axis IMU, but retains the bi-directional quickshifter.
The feature works just as well as its higher-spec counterpart in the 390 Adventure lineup.
KTM's 390 Enduro
KTM 390 Enduro R: At ₹3.39 lakh
The 390 Enduro R represents KTM's debut in the dual-sport segment in India.
Built for new riders looking for a reliable trail bike, it also appeals to experienced off-roaders who can take full advantage of its 46hp on challenging terrain.
Although a bi-directional quickshifter isn't strictly necessary for off-road use, KTM has included it regardless.
Information
KTM 390 Adventure: At ₹3.68 lakh
The KTM 390 Adventure is powered by the LC4c engine, delivering 46hp and 39Nm of torque. At the top of the 390 Adventure range, the spoke-wheel variant comes loaded with features like a bi-directional quickshifter, cruise control, cornering traction control, and adjustable suspension.