What's the story

Once a feature exclusive to high-end, track-focused machines, bi-directional quickshifters have now become more common across different bike categories.

A bi-directional quickshifter lets riders shift both up and down without using the clutch or easing off the throttle.

It automates the clutch disengagement and gear change in both directions, delivering quicker and smoother gear transitions.

Here are five of the most affordable motorcycles in India that come with this advanced feature.