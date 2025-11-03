Honda Elevate gets a variant for rugged terrains at ₹15L

Honda has launched the Elevate ADV Edition, a special rugged-looking variant of its popular mid-size SUV. The new model is priced at ₹15.29 lakh (ex-showroom). The ADV Edition is based on the ZX trim and its 360-degree camera is available as a dealer-level fitment. The car comes with unique decals, enhancing its appeal without changing the standard model's mechanicals.

Design The SUV flaunts a sporty all-black cabin The ADV Edition sports black accents for the grille and hood decals with orange highlights. It also gets an all-black cabin with orange accents and stitching, giving it a sporty look. The seats are black with orange contrast stitching and embossed ADV logos on the front and rear. The model also comes with an illuminated instrument panel garnish exclusive to this edition.

Performance It is powered by a 1.5-liter i-VTEC petrol engine The Elevate ADV Edition is powered by Honda's 1.5-liter, i-VTEC petrol engine, paired with either a 6-speed manual or a CVT automatic transmission. It retains the standard model's dimensions, including ground clearance of 220mm and boot capacity of 458-liter. The SUV also comes with dual-tone color options for added customization.