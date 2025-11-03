This is how TVS's 1st electric bike will look like

TVS has teased its first-ever electric bike , confirming an official reveal tomorrow. The teaser shows a glimpse of the LED DRL and rear petal disk brake, hinting at a muscular build and compact tail section. The design appears to be inspired by the Apache RTR 310 with similar alloy wheels as the current-generation models.

Power focus Teaser highlights 'experience the raw electric power' The teaser for TVS's electric bike features the words "Experience The Raw Electric Power," indicating that this isn't just a city-focused EV. It seems to be designed for the enthusiasts, possibly carrying forward the design language and performance DNA of the Apache bikes into the electric era. While specifications remain under wraps, expectations are already high for this upcoming model.

Design influence Could be based on larger version of TVS X The new electric bike from TVS could be based on a larger version of the TVS X electric scooter and BMW CE 02, or it could feature an all-new powertrain. If it's the latter, it could directly compete with the Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet, marking TVS's entry into the performance electric bike segment.