Honda NSX reborn as limited Tensei with 420hp V-6
Honda's classic NSX just got a bold upgrade as the limited-edition Tensei.
Packing a reworked 3.5-liter V-6 engine with 420hp (way more than the original), and wrapped in a sleek carbon-fiber body, Tensei looks sharper and performs even better.
Only 35 of these are being made, thanks to a collaboration between JAS and Pininfarina.
Tensei starts at about US$1.02 million
Built from NA1 or NA2 NSX models, Tensei stands out with its wider carbon-fiber panels, reengineered pop-up headlights with LED high-beam projectors, and a cool 3-D LED taillight bar.
Inside, you get Sabelt carbon seats, full-grain leather, and black Alcantara touches, plus a high-fidelity audio system that's specifically engineered to counter the acoustic frequencies of the Judd engine.
The catch? Each one will start at about US$1.02 million, so it's definitely for serious car fans looking for something rare and powerful.