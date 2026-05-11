Honda has recalled its CB1000 Hornet SP bike in India

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has announced a voluntary recall for the CB1000 Hornet SP model. The recall affects units made between September 30, 2024, and August 22, 2025. The company plans to inspect and rectify these issues free of cost at authorized BigWing Topline dealerships across the country.

Recall reasons Two technical issues identified The recall is being initiated over two technical issues. One is related to the routing of the fuel feed hose, which may need inspection for proper fitment under certain conditions. The other issue pertains to engine oil consumption, which could vary due to some internal components and may require corrective action for optimal engine performance.

Repair assurance Repairs to be done free of cost Honda has assured that all necessary repairs will be done free of cost, regardless of the motorcycle's warranty status. The rectification process will include correcting the fuel hose routing and possibly replacing affected engine components. Customers with affected motorcycles will be informed by BigWing Topline dealerships through phone calls, SMSs or emails from today onward.

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