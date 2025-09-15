Honda relaunches CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP in India at ₹29 lakh
Honda has relaunched its top-tier CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP in India, priced at ₹28.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
Built with MotoGP-inspired tech from Honda Racing Corporation, the bike packs a 999cc engine delivering 217.5hp and 113Nm torque, plus a six-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quickshifter—basically, it's built for serious speed.
Competing with Kawasaki, BMW, and Ducati superbikes
The Fireblade SP comes loaded with advanced features like a six-axis IMU for traction and wheelie control, Showa suspension, and Brembo Stylema brakes—all working together on a lightweight aluminum frame for sharp performance.
Competing with bikes like the Kawasaki ZX-10R, BMW S 1000 RR, and Ducati Panigale V4, its price sits smartly between Japanese rivals and Italian luxury—making it a tempting pick for anyone eyeing high-tech superbikes without going all-out on budget.