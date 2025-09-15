Honda relaunches CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP in India at ₹29 lakh

Competing with Kawasaki, BMW, and Ducati superbikes

The Fireblade SP comes loaded with advanced features like a six-axis IMU for traction and wheelie control, Showa suspension, and Brembo Stylema brakes—all working together on a lightweight aluminum frame for sharp performance.

Competing with bikes like the Kawasaki ZX-10R, BMW S 1000 RR, and Ducati Panigale V4, its price sits smartly between Japanese rivals and Italian luxury—making it a tempting pick for anyone eyeing high-tech superbikes without going all-out on budget.