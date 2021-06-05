Honda increases prices of Shine 125 commuter bike in India

Honda Shine 125 receives a price-hike of around Rs. 1,100

Honda Motors has raised the prices of its Shine 125 commuter bike in India by Rs. 1,072. Following the price-hike, the two-wheeler now starts at Rs. 71,550. As for the key highlights, it has a minimalist design, 18-inch alloy wheels, and an analog instrument console. The Shine 125 runs on a 124cc engine, linked with a 5-speed manual gearbox. Here's our roundup.

It tips the scales at 115kg

The Honda Shine 125 sits on a diamond chassis and features a sloping fuel tank, a flat-type single-piece seat, a chromed exhaust, and a windscreen. It offers an analog instrument panel, a halogen headlamp, bulb taillights, and rides on 18-inch alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, the bike has a wheelbase of 1,285mm, a fuel capacity of 10.5-liter, and a kerb weight of 115kg.

The vehicle is fueled by a 10.7hp, 124cc engine

The Honda Shine 125 draws power from a 124cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder motor that is capable of delivering 10.7hp of power at 7,500rpm and 11Nm of peak torque at 6,000rpm. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Combi brake system ensures rider's safety

On the safety front, the Honda Shine 125 is equipped with a disc/drum brake on the front wheel, a drum brake on the rear, along with a combi brake system for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and twin hydraulic shockers on the rear end.

Honda Shine 125: Pricing

With the latest price-revision, the Honda Shine 125 now carries a price-tag of Rs. 71,550 for the drum brake variant and Rs. 76,346 for the disc brake model (both prices, ex-showroom).