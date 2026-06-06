Honda to produce ADV160 in India late 2026 early 2027

ADV160 offers 157cc engine 27L storage

The ADV160 packs a 157-cc liquid-cooled engine putting out 16hp, along with practical features like a roomy 27-liter under-seat storage, USB charging port, and digital dashboard.

It also comes with Showa front forks, rear twin shocks, single-channel ABS for safety, LED lights, keyless ignition, start-stop tech, and an adjustable windscreen, making it a pretty solid pick for anyone looking for style plus everyday convenience.