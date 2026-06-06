Honda to produce ADV160 in India late 2026 early 2027
Auto
Honda is bringing the ADV160 maxi-scooter to India between late 2026 and early 2027, with production happening locally.
The scooter will be aimed at both Indian buyers and export markets, taking on rivals like the Yamaha Aerox 155 and Hero Xoom 160 in the sub-200-cc segment.
ADV160 offers 157cc engine 27L storage
The ADV160 packs a 157-cc liquid-cooled engine putting out 16hp, along with practical features like a roomy 27-liter under-seat storage, USB charging port, and digital dashboard.
It also comes with Showa front forks, rear twin shocks, single-channel ABS for safety, LED lights, keyless ignition, start-stop tech, and an adjustable windscreen, making it a pretty solid pick for anyone looking for style plus everyday convenience.