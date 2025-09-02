Honda's 1st EV motorcycle to debut on September 16

Honda's massive $65 billion investment in EVs

Honda's new bike has been put through its paces in Europe to make sure it delivers on performance and everyday use.

Earlier this year, Honda announced a massive ¥10 trillion ($65 billion) investment through 2031, aiming for 40% of global sales to be electric by 2030.

With over two million EVs planned worldwide—especially targeting the US and China—this launch is just one part of Honda's bigger push into electric mobility.