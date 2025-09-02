Honda's 1st EV motorcycle to debut on September 16
Honda is likely to unveil its very first electric motorcycle or share further details on September 16.
According to Masatsugu Tanaka, Project Lead for Honda's EV FUN Concept, the project taps into Honda's legacy with gas-powered bikes but shifts gears toward a fully electric future.
This is a major step for Honda as it moves beyond just e-scooters and dives into the electric motorcycle scene.
Honda's massive $65 billion investment in EVs
Honda's new bike has been put through its paces in Europe to make sure it delivers on performance and everyday use.
Earlier this year, Honda announced a massive ¥10 trillion ($65 billion) investment through 2031, aiming for 40% of global sales to be electric by 2030.
With over two million EVs planned worldwide—especially targeting the US and China—this launch is just one part of Honda's bigger push into electric mobility.