Hyundai's Ioniq 3 EV hatchback design revealed ahead of debut

Auto

Hyundai just dropped design sketches for its upcoming electric hatch, the Ioniq 3, ahead of its big debut at the Munich Auto Show (September 9-14, 2025).
With sharp lines and a modern "Art of Steel" vibe inspired by the Ioniq 6, this new ride is set to take on rivals like Kia's EV3.

Production begins in Q3 2026

The Ioniq 3 sports a sleek roofline, bold front splitter, and a ducktail rear wing for that futuristic look.
Inside, you'll find a customizable infotainment system with ambient lighting and sound profiles that can be customized according to driving modes.
Built on Hyundai's E-GMP platform with up to 201hp and two battery options (58.3kWh or 81.4kWh), it targets eco-conscious drivers in Europe—production is slated to begin overseas in the third quarter of 2026.