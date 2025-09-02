Hyundai's Ioniq 3 EV hatchback design revealed ahead of debut
Hyundai just dropped design sketches for its upcoming electric hatch, the Ioniq 3, ahead of its big debut at the Munich Auto Show (September 9-14, 2025).
With sharp lines and a modern "Art of Steel" vibe inspired by the Ioniq 6, this new ride is set to take on rivals like Kia's EV3.
Production begins in Q3 2026
The Ioniq 3 sports a sleek roofline, bold front splitter, and a ducktail rear wing for that futuristic look.
Inside, you'll find a customizable infotainment system with ambient lighting and sound profiles that can be customized according to driving modes.
Built on Hyundai's E-GMP platform with up to 201hp and two battery options (58.3kWh or 81.4kWh), it targets eco-conscious drivers in Europe—production is slated to begin overseas in the third quarter of 2026.