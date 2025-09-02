Hyundai's Ioniq 3 EV hatchback to debut in mid-2026
Hyundai just dropped a sneak peek of Concept THREE, its new electric hot hatch that likely previews the Ioniq 3, and it's set to make its official debut at IAA Mobility 2025 in Munich.
This first look hints at what we can expect from the production model, with production starting Q3 2026 and first deliveries expected as early as July.
What to expect from the Ioniq 3
Built on Hyundai's E-GMP platform (the same as Kia's EV3), the Ioniq 3 will pack a front-mounted motor with about 201hp and offer up to 599km of range—pretty solid for city drives or weekend trips.
Inside, you'll find a fresh infotainment system that adapts lighting and sound for extra vibes.
More details are coming September 9 when Hyundai returns to the Munich auto show after four years away.