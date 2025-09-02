Hyundai's Ioniq 3 EV hatchback to debut in mid-2026 Auto Sep 02, 2025

Hyundai just dropped a sneak peek of Concept THREE, its new electric hot hatch that likely previews the Ioniq 3, and it's set to make its official debut at IAA Mobility 2025 in Munich.

This first look hints at what we can expect from the production model, with production starting Q3 2026 and first deliveries expected as early as July.