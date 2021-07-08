Hyundai introduces benefits worth Rs. 1.50 lakh on select cars

Jul 08, 2021

Hyundai announces benefits of up to Rs. 1.5 lakh on select cars in India

In a bid to increase sales this month, Hyundai has announced attractive discounts and benefits on some of its cars in India, including the SANTRO, GRAND i10 NIOS, AURA, and KONA Electric. Notably, the deals are valid till the end of this month and can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange benefits, and corporate bonuses. Here are more details.

Car #1

Hyundai SANTRO: Price starts at Rs. 4.73 lakh

Hyundai SANTRO has a wheelbase of 2,400mm

The Hyundai SANTRO is up for grabs with benefits worth Rs. 40,000, including a cash discount of up to Rs. 25,000. It features a minimalist design with a blacked-out horizontal slat grille, halogen headlamps, and 14-inch wheels. Inside the cabin, the car gets five seats, dual airbags, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen panel. It draws power from a 1.1-liter petrol engine that generates 68hp/99Nm.

Car #2

Hyundai GRAND i10 NIOS: Price begins at Rs. 5.23 lakh

Hyundai GRAND i10 NIOS sports 15-inch alloy wheels

Hyundai GRAND i10 NIOS can be bought with offers worth Rs. 50,000, including an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000. It has a compact design with a muscular bonnet, roof rails, and adjustable headlights. There is a 5-seater cabin with a power steering wheel and an 8.0-inch touchscreen. The hatchback is offered with 1.2-liter diesel (74hp/190Nm), 1.2-liter petrol (82hp/114Nm), and 1.0-liter turbo-petrol (99hp/172Nm) engine options.

Car #3

Hyundai AURA: Price starts at Rs. 5.97 lakh

Hyundai AURA is available with manual and automatic transmissions

Hyundai AURA is available with benefits worth Rs. 50,000, including a Rs. 35,000 cash discount. It sports a blacked-out grille, a sloping roofline, and 15-inch alloy wheels. Inside, the four-wheeler provides fabric upholstery, a rear-view camera, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen. The sedan is available with three engine choices: a 74hp, 1.2-liter diesel motor; an 82hp, 1.2-liter petrol mill; and a 99hp, 1.0-liter turbo-petrol unit.

Car #4

Hyundai KONA Electric: Price begins at Rs. 23.77 lakh

Hyundai KONA Electric offers ventilated leather seats

Lastly, Hyundai is offering the KONA Electric with a cash discount of Rs. 1.5 lakh. It has a closed grille, sleek LED headlights, roof rails, and black wheel cladding. Inside, the 5-seater cabin gets a sunroof, six airbags, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen console. It draws power from a 39.2kWh battery and an electric motor. The powertrain produces 134hp and offers a range of 452km.