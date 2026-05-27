Hyundai cars to become costlier in India from June
What's the story
Hyundai Motor India has announced a price hike of up to ₹12,800 on its entire vehicle range, effective from June 1. The company cited rising input and operational costs as the main reason for this decision. The extent of the increase will vary depending on the model and variant of the vehicle.
Strategic approach
Previous hike in May
In a regulatory filing dated May 27, Hyundai said the revised prices would come into effect from June 1, considering prevailing market conditions and customer considerations. The company had earlier announced its plan to raise prices across its portfolio by up to 1% from May 2026 due to rising input and operational costs.
Industry trend
Maruti Suzuki also announced price hike recently
Hyundai's decision to increase prices comes just days after Maruti Suzuki announced a similar move. The latter plans to raise prices across its vehicle portfolio by up to ₹30,000 from June 2026, due to sustained increases in input costs and inflationary pressures. Both automakers are facing continued pricing pressure in the automobile sector amid rising raw material, commodity, and logistics costs.