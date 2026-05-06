India EV sales rise 75% April 2026, Kia, BMW surge

Kia rolls out EVs, BMW expands

Kia's big leap comes from rolling out more EV options like the Carens Clavis EV, EV6, and EV9, and they're not stopping there, with the Syros EV and strong hybrid powertrains on the way.

Meanwhile, BMW is winning over buyers with its sleek luxury lineup including the iX1 long wheelbase, iX, i7, and i5 M60.

All this points to India getting serious about electric rides.