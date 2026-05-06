India EV sales rise 75% April 2026, Kia, BMW surge
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India's electric car scene just had a huge moment: EV sales jumped 75% in April 2026, and Kia and BMW posted strong year-on-year growth.
Kia pulled off a wild more than 900% growth by selling 342 cars (up from just 34 last year), while BMW doubled its numbers to hit 300 units.
Kia rolls out EVs, BMW expands
Kia's big leap comes from rolling out more EV options like the Carens Clavis EV, EV6, and EV9, and they're not stopping there, with the Syros EV and strong hybrid powertrains on the way.
Meanwhile, BMW is winning over buyers with its sleek luxury lineup including the iX1 long wheelbase, iX, i7, and i5 M60.
All this points to India getting serious about electric rides.