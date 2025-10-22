India exported over 31 lakh vehicles in H1 2025 Auto Oct 22, 2025

Between April and September 2025, India shipped out over 31 lakh vehicles—a 24% jump over last year.

The big push came from strong demand for two- and three-wheelers, plus a steady rise in passenger and commercial vehicle exports.

The pace picked up even more in the second quarter, with Africa, Latin America, and ASEAN countries driving much of the growth.