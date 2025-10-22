India exported over 31 lakh vehicles in H1 2025
Between April and September 2025, India shipped out over 31 lakh vehicles—a 24% jump over last year.
The big push came from strong demand for two- and three-wheelers, plus a steady rise in passenger and commercial vehicle exports.
The pace picked up even more in the second quarter, with Africa, Latin America, and ASEAN countries driving much of the growth.
Strong momentum across all vehicle categories
Two-wheelers led the charge with over 24 lakh units exported (up 20%), while three-wheelers saw a huge 43% leap.
Passenger vehicle exports grew by 19%, thanks to a surge in utility vehicle shipments.
Commercial vehicle exports also climbed by almost 23%, showing solid momentum across the board.
Growing reputation as an export hub
September 2025 was especially strong, with exports up nearly 20% just that month—passenger vehicles alone jumped by 30%.
All this points to India's growing reputation as a go-to place for making and exporting reliable, compact vehicles loved in developing markets.