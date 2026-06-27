Cybersecurity for cars? India plans to implement global standards

Final phase

Comprehensive approach to cybersecurity

From October 1, 2029, the mandate will be extended to all OTA-enabled vehicles. The same date has also been suggested for vehicles that can receive software updates but don't have OTA capability. For cybersecurity requirements, vehicles without software update capability or OTA functionality are also proposed to come under the framework from October 2029. This comprehensive approach ensures no vehicle is left unprotected against potential cyber threats.