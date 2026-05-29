India plans shift from E20 to E25 petrol

The Indian government is planning to shift from the current standard fuel, E20 petrol, to a new blend called E25 petrol. The proposed transition would see a higher ethanol content of 25% in the fuel mix. According to CNBC-TV18, the Ministry of Heavy Industries has already started talks with vehicle manufacturers and industry stakeholders about this transition plan.

Roadmap Transition timeline and consultations The government is looking at a 2-3 year period for the transition to E25 petrol. It has started consultations with stakeholders in the automotive ecosystem to assess their readiness for this change. The move is part of India's larger plan to speed up its ethanol-blending program and move toward a single standard fuel across the country.

Industry apprehensions Vehicle testing and performance assessment The transition to E25 petrol won't be immediate, as industry stakeholders have asked for at least six months of vehicle testing before any final decision. This is to ensure compatibility and performance across different vehicle segments. The Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) is developing testing metrics for E25-compatible vehicles to assess engine performance, durability, and fuel efficiency under higher ethanol-blend conditions.

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Compatibility issues Concerns for older vehicles Automakers have raised concerns over the impact of higher ethanol blends on older vehicles, especially with regard to engine compatibility and long-term wear and tear. These discussions are part of the government's larger push toward higher ethanol blending in fuels. On May 15, the Centre notified Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) specifications for stronger ethanol-petrol blends ranging from E22 to E30.

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