India plans shift from E20 to E25 petrol
What's the story
The Indian government is planning to shift from the current standard fuel, E20 petrol, to a new blend called E25 petrol. The proposed transition would see a higher ethanol content of 25% in the fuel mix. According to CNBC-TV18, the Ministry of Heavy Industries has already started talks with vehicle manufacturers and industry stakeholders about this transition plan.
Roadmap
Transition timeline and consultations
The government is looking at a 2-3 year period for the transition to E25 petrol. It has started consultations with stakeholders in the automotive ecosystem to assess their readiness for this change. The move is part of India's larger plan to speed up its ethanol-blending program and move toward a single standard fuel across the country.
Industry apprehensions
Vehicle testing and performance assessment
The transition to E25 petrol won't be immediate, as industry stakeholders have asked for at least six months of vehicle testing before any final decision. This is to ensure compatibility and performance across different vehicle segments. The Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) is developing testing metrics for E25-compatible vehicles to assess engine performance, durability, and fuel efficiency under higher ethanol-blend conditions.
Compatibility issues
Concerns for older vehicles
Automakers have raised concerns over the impact of higher ethanol blends on older vehicles, especially with regard to engine compatibility and long-term wear and tear. These discussions are part of the government's larger push toward higher ethanol blending in fuels. On May 15, the Centre notified Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) specifications for stronger ethanol-petrol blends ranging from E22 to E30.
Self-sufficiency
Government's push for ethanol blending
The government's move to higher ethanol blending also fits into its larger energy self-reliance ambitions. On April 21, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari had said India should aim for 100% ethanol blending in the near future amid global energy uncertainties. "In the near future, India should aspire to achieve 100% ethanol blending," Gadkari had said earlier this year.