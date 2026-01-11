India's EV sales hit 2.3M units in 2025

India's electric vehicle (EV) market has hit a major milestone, with total sales reaching 2.3 million units in 2025. The figure accounts for 8% of all new vehicle registrations, according to the Annual Report: India EV Market 2025 prepared by the India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA). The report highlights that policy support and festive demand have played a key role in this growth.

Market growth EV sales surge driven by policy support The IESA report shows a steady rise in EV adoption throughout 2025, backed by policy incentives and a festive-led surge in Q4. India's overall automobile market saw 28.2 million vehicle registrations last year, with two-wheelers leading the pack at over 20 million units (72% of total sales). Passenger cars crossed 4.4 million units while tractors and agri-vehicles surpassed 1.06 million units combined.

Market leaders Electric 2-wheelers dominate India's EV market Electric two-wheelers continued to lead the EV space with 1.28 million units sold, accounting for 57% of total EV sales. Electric three-wheelers (L3 and L5 combined) followed with 0.8 million units or a 35% share while electric four-wheelers recorded a sale of 1.75 lakh units in India last year. The report noted strong momentum in electric goods carriers, especially in small and light commercial vehicle segments under electric four-wheelers category.

State-wise performance Uttar Pradesh leads in EV sales among Indian states Uttar Pradesh emerged as the top-selling state for EVs in 2025 with over four lakh units sold, accounting for 18% of total sales. Maharashtra and Karnataka followed with 2.66 lakh (12%) and two lakh (9%) units respectively. Despite lower absolute vehicle sales, Delhi (14%), Kerala (12%), and Goa (11%) recorded higher EV-to-ICE ratios last year.