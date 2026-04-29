India seeks to include E85 and E100 in vehicle rules

Indian draft expands biofuels, consults industry

The draft changes redefine fuel types: hydrogen is now paired with CNG, gasoline standards shift to E10 and E20, and biodiesel options expand up to B100. Plus, E85 and E100 are proposed for regulation.

The ministry is chatting with carmakers and oil companies about what needs to change at pumps and in vehicles.

For now, E20 remains the current nationwide focus, but these updates could mean more eco-friendly fuel choices soon.