India seeks to include E85 and E100 in vehicle rules
India is looking to update its vehicle rules to include higher ethanol fuel categories such as E85 and E100 in the regulatory framework, as an early step toward testing and evaluation, aiming for cleaner energy and greener roads.
This is part of the country's bigger push for biofuels, and the government wants public feedback before making it official.
Indian draft expands biofuels, consults industry
The draft changes redefine fuel types: hydrogen is now paired with CNG, gasoline standards shift to E10 and E20, and biodiesel options expand up to B100. Plus, E85 and E100 are proposed for regulation.
The ministry is chatting with carmakers and oil companies about what needs to change at pumps and in vehicles.
For now, E20 remains the current nationwide focus, but these updates could mean more eco-friendly fuel choices soon.