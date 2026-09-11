Barrier-free tolling to be operational by February: Nitin Gadkari
What's the story
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has announced that India is moving toward a fully digital and barrier-free tolling system. The new multi-lane free flow (MLFF) system will be operational by February, at toll plazas across the country. The move is part of the government's effort to eliminate stoppages, reduce fuel consumption, and cut down on toll operation costs.
Technological impact
Gadkari on impact of FASTag
Speaking at the Global Fintech Fest, Gadkari highlighted how FASTag has revolutionized toll collection.
The system has drastically cut down waiting times and eliminated cash transactions at toll plazas.
He said that waiting times, which used to be as long as 12-30 minutes, have now been reduced by an impressive 80-90% with the adoption of FASTag technology.
Future plans
What is MLFF system?
The MLFF system will enable vehicles to pass through toll points without stopping at physical barriers.
Gadkari said the system is likely to be rolled out by February and will also help reduce operational and maintenance costs for toll plazas.
The government is also working toward making highway payments completely digital, with all banks expected to join the FASTag initiative.
New scheme
Annual pass scheme for non-commercial passenger vehicles
The government has also launched an annual pass scheme for non-commercial passenger vehicles, allowing toll-free travel at 200 toll plazas for a fee of ₹3,000.
Gadkari said wider adoption of FASTag could benefit the government by an estimated ₹20,000-25,000 crore.
He stressed that digital systems and innovation are key to this progress in India's digital infrastructure for mobility.