BS7-compliant vehicles will be introduced in India from 2027

India is gearing up to introduce stricter emission rules for cars, buses, and trucks from 2027. The proposed Bharat Stage VII (BS-VII) norms will expand the range of pollutants covered by these regulations. The move is part of the government's continued efforts to tackle high pollution levels in major cities across the country.

Changes Tailored to suit Indian driving conditions The BS-VII norms, while largely mirroring Euro VII emission standards, will be tailored to suit Indian driving and fuel conditions. The new regulations will also include stricter controls on ammonia emissions from light and heavy-duty vehicles. This is aimed at preventing urban smog formation. Cars sold in 2027 will have to comply with these real-time pollution monitoring systems under the proposed rules.

Regulations Will India follow Euro VII's restrictions? The BS-VII norms are aimed at improving vehicular longevity and performance as the use of EVs continues to grow across India. However, it remains unclear if India will follow Euro VII's restrictions on non-tailpipe emissions from tires and brakes.

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