India Yamaha recalls over 3 lakh scooters for brake issue
Yamaha is recalling over three lakh RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid and Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid scooters in India, manufactured between May 2, 2024 and September 3, 2025.
The issue? Some scooters might have a front brake problem under certain conditions.
This is India Yamaha Motor's largest scooter recall to date.
How to check if your scooter's affected
If you own one of these models, just visit the Service section of the India Yamaha Motor website and enter your chassis number or call 1800-420-1600 to see if you're on the list.
Yamaha dealers will swap out the faulty part free of charge.
Why this matters
Brake issues are no joke, so Yamaha's stepping up to keep riders safe.
They're encouraging everyone with these scooters to check and get their fix done.
It's all about making sure you can ride with confidence.