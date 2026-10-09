India's electric 2 wheeler sales hit 11.2L in H1 FY2027

India's electric two-wheeler scene is on fire: 11.2 lakh units sold in just the first half of fiscal 2027, up a huge 76% from last year.

September 2026 alone set a new monthly record with 2.07 lakh e-bikes sold, showing just how fast the shift to electric is happening.

TVS and Bajaj are leading the pack, with TVS selling 2.9 lakh and Bajaj close behind at 2.53 lakh units.