India's electric 2 wheeler sales hit 11.2L in H1 FY2027
India's electric two-wheeler scene is on fire: 11.2 lakh units sold in just the first half of fiscal 2027, up a huge 76% from last year.
September 2026 alone set a new monthly record with 2.07 lakh e-bikes sold, showing just how fast the shift to electric is happening.
TVS and Bajaj are leading the pack, with TVS selling 2.9 lakh and Bajaj close behind at 2.53 lakh units.
Ather posts 30,661, Vida hits 24,370
Ather grabbed third place with 30,661 units sold in September, a solid 56% jump from last year, while Vida hit its best month ever at 24,370 sales.
Up-and-comers River and Bounce are catching eyes too: River's market share tripled to 3%, and Bounce grew by a whopping 246%.
Together, TVS, Bajaj, Ather, Vida, Ola, and GEM now make up 88% of e-2-wheeler sales in H1 FY2027, and total sales for the year could reach an impressive 22.6 lakh units if this momentum keeps up!