India's EV charging network just got a major boost
By the end of 2025, India has rolled out over 27,000 electric vehicle (EV) chargers nationwide—including nearly 9,000 at petrol pumps—thanks to a big push from both the government's FAME-II scheme and private oil companies.
This means it's getting much easier to charge up your EV on the go, making green mobility more practical for everyone.
What else is changing at fuel stations?
Public oil firms are planning 4,000 new "Energy Stations" by 2029 that will offer everything from petrol and diesel to CNG, LNG, biofuels, and EV charging—all in one spot.
Plus, states like Karnataka and Maharashtra are leading the way with thousands of public EV stations already up and running.
On top of that, nearly 20% ethanol blending in petrol is saving serious cash for the country, while digital payments and mobile fuel delivery are making refueling smarter than ever.