India's EV charging network just got a major boost

What else is changing at fuel stations?

Public oil firms are planning 4,000 new "Energy Stations" by 2029 that will offer everything from petrol and diesel to CNG, LNG, biofuels, and EV charging—all in one spot.

Plus, states like Karnataka and Maharashtra are leading the way with thousands of public EV stations already up and running.

On top of that, nearly 20% ethanol blending in petrol is saving serious cash for the country, while digital payments and mobile fuel delivery are making refueling smarter than ever.